This week in KDE: the Analog Clock changes color

Anyway, Plasma 5.25 is going to be released in a few days, and it’ll be huge! Accordingly, feature work for 5.26 is starting to land alongside bugfixing for 5.25.

15-Minute Bugs Resolved

Current number of bugs: 64, down from 65. 2 found to already be fixed (thanks to whoever fixed them!) and 1 added.

Current list of bugs

New Features

Plasma now supports wallpapers with different images displayed when using a light color scheme vs a dark color scheme! Expect future Plasma releases to ship both light and dark versions of our wallpapers (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.26):

User Interface Improvements

Ark now checks to make sure that there will be sufficient free space in the place when you’re trying to un-archive something before it starts (Tomaz Canabrava, Ark 22.08)

When you search in KRunner, Kickoff, Overview, or any other KRunner-powered search field, any System Settings pages that match are no longer displayed so far down in the list (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.25):

You can now drag windows between screens in the Overview and Present Windows effects (Marco Martin, Plasma 5.25)

Scrolling over the Media Controller widget’s icon now changes the volume of the app playing media in steps of 5%, not 3%, so now it matches the default step size when changing the whole system volume. Also like the system volume, the step size is configurable! (Oliver Beard, Plasma 5.26)

Breeze-styled buttons no longer have a gradient on them when not being hovered by the cursor, which effectively makes them look a little bit lighter and stand out more from the page background (Someone who wishes to remain anonymous, Plasma 5.26):

The common “Keyboard Shortcuts” dialog you’ll see in many apps and System Settings no longer shows you empty “Global Shortcuts” columns when the app doesn’t set any global shortcuts, or empty “Local shortcuts” columns when it only sets global shortcuts (Ahmad Samir, Frameworks 5.95):

The tickmarks and digits on the Analog Clock now respect your accent color (Ismael Asensio, Frameworks 5.95):

…And in addition, the entire Analog Clock’s face also respects your color scheme too! (Ismael Asensio, Frameworks 5.96):

The animated transition when the wallpaper changes from one image to another now respects the global animation duration setting (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.26)

Throughout QtQuick-based software, views where one thing transition into another thing now respect the global animation duration setting (Fushan Wen, Frameworks 5.96)

Bugfixes & Performance Improvements

Thumbnail previews for a folder’s contents are once again generated as expected, rather than only after you have navigated to the folder (Martin T. H. Sandsmark, Dolphin 22.08)

Automount is once again disabled by default as expected (Ismael Asensio, Plasma 5.25)

SDDM login screen themes downloaded using the “Get New [thing]” downloader window now appear in the System Settings Login Screen page immediately, rather than only after it is closed and re-opened (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.24.6)

Automatic Touch Mode detection now ignores fake input devices, so it can no longer become blocked when an app that creates any such fake input devices is running (Alexander Volkov, Plasma 5.24.6)

Repeatedly mounting and unmounting a disk no longer sometimes causes its list of actions in the “Disks & Devices” widget to become ever longer and accumulate blank entries (Ivan Ratijas, Plasma 5.25)

It’s no longer possible to undo deleting text in Plasma’s Password input fields, which increases security a bit (Derek Christ, Frameworks 5.95 and Plasma 5.26)

When you use the “Go Up” action in Dolphin, the folder you just came from is once again highlighted (Jan Blackquill, Frameworks 5.95)

The shortcut dialog once again shows you accurate information about shortcut conflicts (Ahmad Samir, Frameworks 5.96)

…And everything else

This blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org, where you can find more news from other KDE contributors.

