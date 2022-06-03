This week in KDE: Fixing bugs, and let’s fix more

This week we did a lot of work to fix bugs and make UI improvements, but we still need help to knock out the remaining issues found during the Plasma 5.25 beta. If you are an experienced developer, please consider fixing one or two of these bugs within the week! Plasma 5.25 is a big release, but let’s not let it get a reputation for big bugs too. 🙂

15-Minute Bugs Resolved

Current number of bugs: 65, up from 64. 1 re-opened and 0 resolved.

This is the second week in a row that the number has risen. The reason is because Plasma’s core developers are all very busy with other projects. So if you want this number to go down, it’s going to take more contributions from volunteers. What are you waiting for!? 🙂

Current list of bugs

New Features

You can now remove individual items from the “Recent Files” and “Recent Locations” lists in Dolphin, the file dialogs, and other places (Méven Car, Dolphin 22.08):

It’s now easier to preview wallpapers: just click on them and the desktop will change to show you what the wallpaper would look like. The preview will only be applied if you click on either the “OK” or “Apply” button, of course (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.26)

File open/save dialogs now let you sort hidden files last, just like you can do in Dolphin. And when you do show hidden files, they’re lightened–again, just like in Dolphin (Eugene Popov, Frameworks 5.95)

Bugfixes & Performance Improvements

Sorting by access time in Dolphin now works properly (Méven Car, Dolphin 22.04.2)

Spectacle’s global shortcut for “take screenshot of window under cursor” ( Meta+Ctrl+Print screen ) now works properly and doesn’t cause the app to launch incorrectly and get stuck in memory when you close it (Paul Worral, Spectacle 22.04.2)

Konsole is now more reliable about parsing URLs that include things like port numbers or are IPV6 addresses (Ahmad Samir, Konsole 22.08)

Elisa’s “Files” view is now rooted at / rather than your home folder, so you can now use it to access music that isn’t in your home folder (Roman Lebedev, Elisa 22.08)

The kded daemon no longer leaks XCB client connections when the screen configuration is changed, so it no longer eventually causes you to be unable to open new apps (Stefan Becker, Plasma 5.24.6)

3rd-party cursor themes can once again be applied and deleted (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.24.6)

KRunner no longer freezes when it tries to display a search result with text that would consume more than three lines (Ismael Asensio, Plasma 5.24.6)

KWin’s lowest latency setting now actually works (Malte Dronskowski, Plasma 5.24.6)

When you sync your Plasma settings to the SDDM login screen while using a color scheme other than Breeze Light, the user interface elements in SDDM now respect the new color scheme without you having to manually clear the Plasma cache first (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.24.6)

Changing the delimiter character from a space to a colon (or vice versa) in KRunner’s web shortcuts now works without you needing to restart KRunner first (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.24.6)

In the wallpaper chooser window, wallpapers now appear in the aspect ratio of the screen they will be applied to, not the aspect ratio of the screen that the window is currently located on (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.24.6)

Discover now finds apps from their AppStream URLs when the trailing .desktop suffix is omitted, which in particular makes it able to handle all the links at https://apps.kde.org (Antonio Rojas, Plasma 5.25)

Widget resize handles on the desktop now uses the correct cursor shapes when Plasma is running in reversed/RTL language mode (Ivan Tkachenko, Plasma 5.25)

Sliders are now drawn correctly with when Plasma is running in reversed/RTL language mode (Jan Blackquill, Plasma 5.25)

The “Astronomical Events” calendar plugin no longer shows an event for the intermediate moon phases (e.g. “waxing gibbous”) every single day (Volker Krause, Plasma 5.25)

It’s now possible to use wallpapers with ampersands in their filenames (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.26)

Previews for various types of RAW image files are once again generated as expected (Alexander Lohnau, Frameworks 5.95)

Fixed a significant memory leak in the Plasma Wayland session (Méven Car, Frameworks 5.95)

Dolphin’s “All Tags” view now shows the correct name for all tags (Méven Car, Frameworks 5.95)

Fixed an issue in the common Kirigami Scrollview that could cause Kirigami-based apps–especially Discover–to freeze (Marco Martin, Frameworks 5.95)

Progress bars and sliders in QtQuick-based apps now have smoother animations (Ivan Tkachenko, Frameworks 5.95):

User Interface Improvements

In Elisa, you can now sort the Tracks view by “Date Modified”, which can be useful to find things you’ve recently added or changed (Shantanu Tushar, Elisa 22.08)

Tapping a song in Elisa’s playlist using a touchscreen now plays it immediately rather than simply selecting it. In addition, playlist items become taller and more finger-friendly when the app is interacted with using a touchscreen (me: Nate Graham, Elisa 22.08):

When you stretch Partition Manager’s window vertically, text in the information panel no longer awkwardly stretches as well (Ivan Tkachenko, Partition Manager 22.08)

Partition Manager now shows human-readable text for the amount of time that a disk has been powered on (Ivan Tkachenko, Partition Manager 22.08)

Global keyboard shortcuts in Plasma that currently don’t use the Meta key now do; here are the new keyboard shortcuts:

Note that this change will only take effect for new installations; no shortcuts will be changed for existing users (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.25)

You can now click on a letter header in Kickoff’s “All Applications” view to be taken to a view where you can choose a letter and be zoomed right to the apps that start with that letter (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.26):

Clicking the “Cancel” button in the desktop configuration dialog now shows a warning about unsaved changes, if you have unsaved changes (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.26)

…And everything else

