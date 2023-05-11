Plasma 6: “Better defaults”

The 2023 Plasma sprint is now finished! KDE Patron Tuxedo Computers were kind enough to open their offices to us for a full week to do the sprint. We had some great conversations with Tuxedo employees, who were very friendly and excited to work with us, and made us thoroughly aware of just how much more complicated modern keyboard backlighting is than we had imagined! I’d like to thank KDE’s Software Platform Engineer Nicolas Fella for organizing this sprint, and Tuxedo Computers for providing the space and free pizza for lunch yesterday. 🙂
This won’t be a retrospective of the entire sprint, because I don’t want to steal anyone else’s thunder! People will be blogging and making videos about their own personal work and experience, so this one will be about mine.
The first thing was to get a Plasma 6 session working for daily driving. My colleagues have been working unbelievably hard on this, and I’m happy to report that I was able to live on Plasma 6 for the entire sprint without major showstoppers (from the perspective of a technical developer, of course). Almost everyone else there was as well, and I expect this to lead to extremely rapid stabilization despite the heavy code refactoring underway. I plan to continue living on Plasma 6 until its eventual release, and I encourage any adventurous developers to do so as well. If you try it out and submit any bug reports, make sure to add the “
qt6” keyword to it.
I also did a bunch of technical work of my own, but I largely found myself in the role of facilitator, hosting discussions and meetings with different groups of people to bridge gaps.
New Default settings
As a result, we advanced a number of topics that had been stuck for a while. A major area of my focus in this respect became “Better default settings”. The 5 -> 6 transition is the perfect time to make significant changes to the default settings in a way that improve the UX out of the box. Among these are:
Double-click by default
Wait, did I just bury the lede!? I did indeed. This is because the work hasn’t actually been done yet… but it has in fact been approved! That’s right, Plasma 6 will default to opening files and folders with a double-click, not a single-click. Even though almost everyone in the room for the discussion actually uses and prefers opening with single-click, we had to admit that it’s probably not the ideal default setting for people who are migrating from other platforms, which is most of them. They can still learn the benefits of single-click later. 🙂
Wayland by default
We’re going to make a very strong push for Wayland to be the default session type for Plasma 6. The X11 session will still be there of course, and distros will be free to override this and continue defaulting to X11 if they feel like it suits them better. But we want Wayland to be our official recommendation.
To get there, we went over our “Wayland showstoppers” wiki page with a fine-toothed comb to refine what we really consider a showstopper. We decided that a lot of them are really more like annoyances rather than showstoppers, because X11 has plenty of annoyances of a similar severity too! The true showstoppers are down to five, plus a couple of NVIDIA issues that need further investigation. Many of these issues are in progress with a clear path towards resolution, so I do expect us to be able to achieve the goal!
Floating Panel by default
This feature has been optional since its introduction a year ago. In that time it’s become quite popular, but its visual fanciness alone wasn’t enough to tip this proposal over the finish line. Rather, it’s the fact that Microsoft has blatantly copied us in Windows 11, and as a result, people are starting to see Plasma as a cheap clone of Windows again. We see this all the time in the VDG room when some rando comes by and starts telling us why our design isn’t as good as what Windows 11 has; they’ve implicitly made the comparison and found us wanting. It’s the wrong mindset!
Making the panel float by default provides an immediate visual differentiation from Windows 11 and we hope this will help jolt users’ brains out of “ew, it’s slightly different from Windows 11” mode and into “wow, this is new and cool and I wonder what’s in it” mode. There’s probably more that needs to be done for that, but I think this is a good start.
Accent-color-tinted header area by default
In the middle of the Plasma 5 lifecycle, we switched to the Breeze Light color scheme by default, and we changed its appearance to use a medium gray header area, sort of mimicking the visually pleasing CSD headerbar look without actually using CSD headerbars. This appearance change has generally been well-received by users, but it faced a persistent criticism: diminished ability to distinguish the active window at a glance.
It’s a legitimate problem, and we decided to fix it by lightly tinting the header area with your current accent color (or the current color scheme’s selection color, if you’re not using Accent colors). This will distinguish the active window with a small amount of color, making it pop more without being visually overwhelming. Something like this:
New default Task Switcher
For a while, we’ve had a goal of switching our current default “Breeze” Task Switcher to something that doesn’t vertically scroll with even a relatively small number of windows, which feedback had indicated was bad for usability. We also wanted to make our default task switcher better for people who navigate primarily by looking at app icons rather than thumbnails or text. With those design goals in mind, we decided to use the “Thumbnail Grid” Task Switcher by default and make some UI changes. Here’s what it looks like at this point in time:
As a part of this work, we also deleted a bunch of infrequently-used Task Switchers in the
kdeplasma-addons Git repo that were simply worse versions of other ones. And finally, we made our Breeze Global Themes no longer have an opinion about what they want the Task Switcher to be, so if you use a non-default one, you can safely switch Global Themes without having it reset your Task Switcher all the time! That makes it less annoying to use the Dark and Light buttons on System Settings’ Quick Settings page to switch the system’s appearance between those two states.
This work is already merged and was done by me.
No more scrolling on desktop to switch virtual desktops by default
We got feedback over the years that scrolling on the desktop to switch virtual desktops was disorienting, especially because you could switch to a desktop that you couldn’t switch out of in the same way because the desktop was covered up. So we decided to turn this feature off by default. If you really like it, you’re still welcome to turn it back on, of course!
This work is already merged and was done by me.
Clicking in scrollbar track jumps scrollbar to that location
This change makes it easy to scroll straight to a specific location without having to drag the scrollbar, which is worse from the perspective of avoiding repetitive motion injuries. The old style is still available as an option to can switch back to.
This work is already merged and was done by me.
Other discussions and decisions
Many other discussions were also had besides just default settings. Here are a few:
City of Treuchtlingen’s use of KDE software
We found out that the nearby German city of Treuchtlingen has been using KDE software for over 20 years for their government IT purposes. Two representatives came out to the Tuxedo HQ to give us a presentation and we all talked about how to continue this going forward not only for us, but potentially for a lot of other German governments. The possibilities here are quite exciting.
A slower-paced release schedule
In the beginning of Plasma 5, the release schedule was very fast–four releases a year. As it stabilized, we went down to three, which we kept for the whole lifecycle of Plasma 5.
Over time we’ve gotten a lot of feedback from distros in particular who have told us that this represents a hardship. It’s also been my personal observation that we often don’t have enough time to polish a new Plasma version before it’s released.
Now, a fast release cycle makes sense for a product under heavy development that breaks a lot of things and needs to fix them quickly. However, at this point Plasma is mature and feature complete after 8 years of hard work. It can always be improved, of course, but it pretty much does everything a general user needs at this point in time. So a fast release schedule isn’t as useful as it once was.
For Plasma 6, we’re going to try a slower release schedule of two per year once we feel like it’s stabilized enough after its initial release. And we’re going to be reaching out to distros with twice-yearly release schedules themselves to see if we can find release dates that will allow all of them to ship the latest version of Plasma soon after it’s released rather than skipping it in favor of something older. Making use of these lengthened release periods, we’re also going to lengthen our Beta releases and update them on a weekly basis, so there’s more time to find and fix bugs. We’re hoping this should result in Plasma 6 having a high level of stability and reliability throughout its lifecycle.
A wallpaper page in System Settings
We agreed that the status quo isn’t ideal because people expect to find wallpaper settings in System Settings. So we started sketching out a wallpaper KCM that will let people change their wallpapers in a central location, including the ability to apply them to the lock and login screens. You’ll still be able to access the wallpaper changing UI from the current method in addition to the new KCM.
Consolidate Desktop plugins
Currently we have two default desktop plugin types: “Folder” (the default) and “Desktop”. “Desktop” is just “Folder” without support for desktop icons. This is a bit silly, and internally they’re 99% the same because its prior developer also thought it was a bit silly and implemented them with the same backend code. So for Plasma 6, we’re going to collapse the distinction in the UI and instead expose a “Show desktop icons” checkbox somewhere. This will make it even easier for people who don’t like desktop icons to hide them, avoid putting implementation details in front of the user, and de-clutter the wallpaper choosing view.
Keyboard backlighting is hard
Taking advantage of the fact that we were in Tuxedo’s offices, we took the opportunity to ask many Tuxedo employees about their and their customers’ biggest pain points with KDE software. Happily, there were actually few complaints. But something that came up a few times was how we handle keyboard backlighting. Currently our code assumes there will be one keyboard backlight that affects all keys, so it only affects the first one it finds. But many modern laptops have more than one backlight, with some even giving each key its own! Needless to say, the result of adjusting a single backlight on such a keyboard looks somewhat hilarious. So we plan to put some effort into improving this.
That’s not all
This blog post contains only a small sampling of what was done and talked about during the sprint. There are many, many other plans and in-progress projects for Plasma 6, but I’ll let others talk about their own projects elsewhere, so look for them on https://planet.kde.org! I’d say that Plasma 6 promises to be a very large and exciting release.
Help make it possible again
Thanks again to Tuxedo Computers for graciously opening their offices to us, and for Nicolas Fella for organizing the sprint!
In addition, funding for the sprint was covered by KDE e.V., the nonprofit backing KDE. As you can probably imagine, transporting and lodging 20 people for a week is expensive, and most e.V. funding comes from individual donations. So if you’d like to see more of this kind of thing, please consider making a donation today! Every little bit helps!
45 thoughts on “Plasma 6: “Better defaults””
Some good decisions there. Is it safe to assume the floating panel can be changed back to a fixed position?
LikeLike
Would assume so. It seems like a poor default because of Fitt’s Law. Mouse users rely on “throwing” the cursor to the corner of the screen for it to be in a position to open an applications menu, for example. So at first glance this feels like a step backwards and misunderstanding of interface design. Utility is (should be) more important than appearance, particularly on something so frequently used.
LikeLike
@ St Jimmy
I hadn’t considered Fitt’s Law but you’re correct. I’m probably an edge case as I have a right hand vertical panel, plain black desktop and Breeze Dark theme on all my machines. With a floating panel all I see is icons jumping a few millimetres back and forth every time I resize windows.
The other changes are all good for me.
LikeLike
It feels like another thing thrown in for touch screen and mobile fans at the expense of the vast majority of users not in those categories, and particularly users with accessibility needs.
LikeLike
What would be good is if there was a specific testing group to identify these sorts of issues early on before publicity, rather than affected users or those who support them only finding out later and essentially fighting a constant battle against breakage that isn’t intentional on the part of developers but puts appearance or mobile input first. It’s the same sort of thing with burger menus and with menus and toolbars that change contextually. A lot of users need or benefit from visual discovery and from consistency.
LikeLike
Fitt’s Law is preserved: clicks at screen edges and corners are redirected to the panel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, Fitts’ Law is preserved. And yes, you (or distros) will be able to go back to a non-floating panel. The big margins around a de-floated panel are about to go away too; there are patches that I reviewed just yesterday which change this in a way that’s much nicer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What advantages does the floating panel bring?
LikeLike
“`
We’re hoping this should result in Plasma 6 having a high level of stability and reliability throughout its lifecycle.
“`
False. Stability doesn’t depend of release cycle at all. The problem is high number of options, so when new feature is introduce it should ensure to not break all other, that’s false, so release cycle cannot fix in any way.
LikeLike
Superb ! You’re making very good progress.
If I can have a proposition too, what about the bouncing icon beside the cursor when launching an app ? My opinion, and I insist that this is just my opinion, is that it is distracting and feels like an “interruption” when working on an app and launching another to continue working.
Thank you all for all your work and have a nice day !
LikeLike
The bouncy icon feedback thing did come up, but the proposal to do something else was rejected. Partially on technical grounds (the thing we would want to change it to can only be done universally on Wayland, so X11 users would get a weirdly different UX) and partially because everyone in the room really liked it and felt like it contributed to Plasma’s branding.
We do want to make a new option to just use the standard busy cursor, but that’s the previously-mentioned thing that will only work on Wayland; on X11, the app controls the cursor shape and we can’t override it in KWin.
LikeLike
Looks great so far.
The 5->6 transition is also a good time to consolidate all config files into one place.
LikeLike
“[…] better for people who navigate primarily by looking at app icons rather than thumbnails or text” is a close relative to navigating between different windows of Konqueror by looking at the favicons of the websites currently displayed. A feature that Konqueror in cooperation with Plasma5’s workspace once had for task bars and task switchers – and that I have to patch back in workspace to continue to use it at the time being.
Are there any plans to bring this feature back in Plasma6?
LikeLike
This is the first time I’m hearing about this feature, heh. We might be able to bring it back via plasma-browser-integration, for those not using Konqueror.
LikeLike
Congratulations on a well-rounded sprint! I wish the small icons switcher specifically stayed, as the large icons one has icons that are simply too large and the small one is the only one that can show me all open windows at once (I have 40+ most of the time). Please consider having a compromise, maybe as a icons switcher with a size setting? I’d rather not switch to the compact switcher.
LikeLike
I’m curious to know how the Small Icons task switcher works with 40+ windows. Since it shows app icons and not window thumbnails, and because I’m guessing you have far fewer than 40 apps icon, I imagine the icons will become a visual soup. And about 40 windows do fit on the screen at once for me with the Compact switcher. So I think this might be a “try it, you might like it” sort of thing.
Additionally, because Task Switchers are just QML, anyone could check the code out from the `Plasma/5.27` branch of the `kdeplasma-addons` repo and upload the final version of the Small Icons switcher to store.kde.org so people who liked it can still use it.
LikeLike
I’m sure it’s more of an habit, but no for me most of the icons are clear (about 25 unique icons on the 40 windows). The issue I’ve got with the compact style is that it takes basically the whole screen when opened and doesn’t always show all apps; although this is overall very minor as most of the time I’ll use “Present windows” and type a few characters.
LikeLike
Did you talk about activities? I read somewhere that it isn’t well maintained and confuses new users.
LikeLike
I hope they did. Activities belong to the main reasons why I use Plasma. My whole workflow depends on activities.
LikeLike
We did. I think we successfully fended off efforts to kill the feature and instead decided to push a bit more on the “next generation activities” concept that’s been being explored and developed intermittently over the past few months.
LikeLike
Wayland is not ready for intel graphics, it suffers from a major slowness and laggy mouse with high CPU usage. Many useful apps are not working well on it and it’s not polished and smooth like X11. I think that triple buffering thing was recently implemented by GNOME to tackle the slowness of Mutter on iGPU, may be the team can inspect and improve their solution for Kwin.
LikeLike
Yes, triple buffering is probably going to end up happening before Plasma 6 is released.
LikeLike
Wayland on Intel graphics has been working fine for me for several years. I don’t remember seeing laggy mouse except a couple of times Fedora was about to go out of memory due to a Firefox bug.
YMMV
LikeLike
For me, Wayland on Intel graphics is fine. My mine issue is the clipboard. Every time I give Wayland a try, something is not working correctly when non-KDE-apps are involved.
LikeLike
And please, for the love of God, turn off the bouncing icon when you launch an app. It makes KDE feel slow and sluggish for some reason.
LikeLike
https://invent.kde.org/plasma/plasma-desktop/-/issues/61
They will change it soon.
LikeLike
Great choices. One thing though: last time I used floating panel it had kind of an 30% opaque border right where it would be if it fully covered the bottom. Like a division line between the panel (a few pixels up from where it sits when it floats) and the rest of the desktop. That was so ugly I had to turn it off. I don’t see it anymore in that screenshot but the resolution isn’t great, so I’ll try turning it on again to see if it disappeared. Otherwise I’ll file a bug report.
LikeLike
This’s a bug that we thought we’d fully fixed by Plasma 5.27. If you’re still experiencing it with that version, please submit a bug report and also mention your platform (X or Wayland), screen scaling, font dpi, and Plasma theme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s fine now, thank you!!
LikeLike
> “A wallpaper page in System Settings”
By coincidence, I’ve again been experiencing an intermittent bug where my solid color desktop “wallpaper”doesn’t fill my external monitor and a few days ago when updating bug 422717 I tried for several minutes to find my wallpaper setting in System Settings before realizing it’s in the context menu of the desktop background (which for me is always completely hidden by a couple of snapped windows and overlapping windows).
If you can’t set wallpaper directly from the Displays system setting for arranging and configuring external monitors, then I hope that page has a link to it.
LikeLike
Not gonna lie, there are rumors that the next version of Windows will have a floating panel, similar to plasma :P.
LikeLike
Floating panel used to be cool af until it started to get thicc every time it contacts with some window. And yeah, no way to scroll virtual desktops using mouse cursor pointing at that tiny line between floating panel and the edge of the a screen is also a bad UX I guess. This could have solved the problem people have when they navigate to a cluttered virtual desktop with a mouse scroll.
Need moar options 😉
LikeLike
The thicccccness is about to be removed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mean, floating should keep float even if some window is maximised or touching it. Or at least there should be an option to keep it floating despite the proximity of adjacent windows.
LikeLike
We may end up doing that too, yeah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the development.
I wonder if there will be new icons in Plasma 6, are you working on it?
LikeLike
They are being intermittently worked on. Hopefully we can have them ready for Plasma 6, but I’ll let others provide more details.
LikeLike
Nate,
I also wanted to ask, in Plasma 6, will the theme be Breeze or will there be a new theme and a new theme name?
LikeLike
Floating Panel by default makes absolutely no logical sense whatsoever. It takes up more space and has no practical advantage. I think you may have become swayed by the vocality of its creator.
If you want to improve the appearance and usability, make the default window decoration more like the defaults in Klassy. The Breeze window decoration arrows are a usability nightmare for new users. I also like the Klassy scrollbars.
LikeLike
“Clicking in scrollbar track jumps scrollbar to that location”
Considering you don’t have arrows by default in the scrollbars, how is this going to work for those who just want to scroll a small increment? Doesn’t seem like a sane default to me when you can already middle click.
LikeLike
This is already the default behavior on GTK apps and honestly I find it very practical and intuitive and it’s still possible to get the old behavior by right-clicking (which is more accessible than middle-click in general). It would be nice if KDE/Qt apps did the same thing, so that this feature, which can be useful to some, is not lost.
LikeLike
Floating panels without floating popups looks weird.
LikeLike
Would be nice if Task Switcher could include all opened tabs in Firefox… just sayin’
LikeLike
This is all so very exciting ! Looking forward to see more on Planet KDE ❤
LikeLike
I have never commented before but this time there were just so many things that blew my mind away and I feel I should stop by this time.
Double click by default initially shocked me even if I use it, it is nice to see that bold changes like these can be made. Wayland by default would be AMAZING if Nvidia is also included, IMO Valve is waiting for this to happen before releasing SteamOS 3. Plasma’s similarity to Windows is a great strength for newcomers, I would expect them to say “oh nice, it isn’t that much different” than “why is it worse than win11” so the people were another surprise. Floating panel sort-of also exists on win11 as well, making the default doesn’t achieve its purpose. I am completely alien to the “Intel iGPU slow on wayland” complaints, I ran Wayland on 10 year old Intel GMA something (4300?) which PREDATES Intel HD graphics and it was just fine. Finally, government representatives taking their time to give a presentation and using KDE for 20 years was the icing on the cake of surprises.
LikeLike