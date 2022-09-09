This week in KDE: Getting Plasma 5.26 ready

This week we’re getting ready for the Plasma 5.26 beta and focused on bugfixing and UI polish. Expect more of this over the next few weeks!

New Features

While in Touch mode in the Plasma Wayland session, you can now force the Maliit Virtual Keyboard to appear even if it didn’t appear automatically (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.26. Link)

In System Monitor and the Plasma widgets of the same name, you can now query sensors for your CPUs’ minimum, maximum, and average temperature and frequency (Alessio Bonfiglio, Plasma 5.26. Link)

User Interface Improvements

Gwenview can now open GIMP’s .xcf files (Nicolas Fella, Gwenview 22.08.1. Link)

Elisa now shows you a user-friendly message explaining what didn’t work when you drag-and-drop non-audio files onto it (Bharadwaj Raju, Elisa 22.12. Link)

In Kickoff, Flatpak apps now show the “Uninstall or Manage Add-ons” menu item in their context menus (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.24.7. Link)

Info Center pages now have a visually obvious “Copy to Clipboard” button you can use to copy their entire text to the clipboard (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.26. Link)

Night Color now has a simpler interface for turning it on and off: now the “off” status is a part of the combobox to choose the activation time, rather than being a second checkbox (Bharadwaj Raju, Plasma 5.26. Link):

The User Switcher widget no longer has a confusing “Leave” button that shuts down the computer; this has been replaced with a “Log out” button that, well, logs you out! (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.26. Link)

Significant Bugfixes

(This is a curated list of e.g. HI and VHI priority bugs, Wayland showstoppers, major regressions, etc.)

Connecting to Windows Samba shares now works when using samba-libs 4.16 or higher, because they changed a behavior out from under everyone and we had to work around it! (Harald Sitter, kio-extras 22.08.2. Link)

Fixed another common source of KWin crashes in the Plasma Wayland session when plugging or unplugging screens (Vlad Zahorodnii, Plasma 5.25.5. Link)

KWin no longer crashes when waking up from sleep with the “KDE Snap Assist” script active (Vlad Zahorodnii, Plasma 5.26. Link)

KRunner’s code is no longer overridable by 3rd-party Plasma themes, making them no longer capable of breaking it such that it can’t be opened, which, yes, was totally a thing that sometimes happened (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.26. Link)

The KWin crossfade effect is back, meaning that you will once again see a nice cross-fade when maximizing and de-maximizing windows, and when moving between panel tooltips (Marco Martin, Plasma 5.26. Link)

Apps and windows on the Task Manager are now much more resistant to being accidentally dragged when you mean to just click on them (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.26. Link)

In the Plasma Wayland session, panel tooltips once again morph using the KWin Morphing Popups effect (Marco Martin, Frameworks 5.99. Link)

Other bug-related information of interest:

45 15-minute Plasma bugs (down from 49 last week). Current list of bugs

20 Very high priority Plasma bugs (down from 21 last week). Current list of bugs

121 KDE bugs of all kinds fixed this week. Full list of bugs

…And everything else

