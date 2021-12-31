This week in KDE: Finally root file operations in Dolphin

Happy new year, everyone!
This week the last piece of a major project almost five years in the making was merged: PolKit support in KIO! This allows Dolphin and other KDE apps that use the KIO library to to create, move, copy, trash, and delete files in non-user-owned locations! It took a long time but we finally got it. Thanks very much to Jan Blackquill for pushing this over the finish line and Chinmoy Ranjan Pradhan for starting it and getting it very far those years ago. Support will arrive in Frameworks 5.91 in a little over a month. Until then, please test it in KDE Neon Unstable or OpenSUSE Krypton or your favorite distro’s “unstable” KDE packages, and file bugs on
frameworks-kio if things don’t work right!
Other New Features
Konsole now lets you open the current directory or any other folder you right-click on in any app, not just the file manager (Jan Blackquill, Konsole 22.04):
KRunner now has an inline help feature, which you can show by clicking on a new question mark icon on its toolbar or typing “?” And while in Help mode, clicking a particular plugin will show you all the different search syntaxes for it! (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.24)
In the Plasma Wayland session, KWin now supports greater than 8-bit color (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.24)
Users of the “Picture of the Day” wallpaper plugin can now pull images from http://simonstalenhag.se, which is full of cool and creepy sci-fi images (Alexey Andreyev, Plasma 5.24)
Bugfixes & Performance Improvements
Gwenview no longer sometimes crashes when opening JPEG files and the system’s libexiv2 library is older than version 0.27.5 (Lukáš Karas, Gwenview 21.12.1)
Extracting or compressing something in Dolphin using the relevant context menu items no longer ever causes a new Dolphin window or tab to be opened (Alexander Lohnau, Ark 21.12.1)
Ark no longer keeps the welcome screen visible for too long after you’ve used the app to do something (Albert Astals Cid, Ark 21.12.1)
When Partition Manager is used to reformat a partition, it is no longer owned by
root by default (Tomaz Canabrava and Andrius Štikonas, Partition Manager 22.04)
In the Plasma Wayland session, advanced keyboard options once again work properly (Fabian Vogt, Plasma 5.23.5)
The System Tray now makes itself translucent or opaque based on the translucency/opacity setting of its parent panel, as expected (Konrad Materka, Plasma 5.23.5)
In the Plasma Wayland session, System Settings no longer crashes if you let the Display & Monitor’s revert timer get all the way down to 0 seconds (Méven Car, Plasma 5.24)
In the Plasma Wayland session, restoring a minimized or maximized window now does what it does on X11: switches to the virtual desktop that the window was on before restoring it, instead of restoring it to the current virtual desktop (Alex Rosca, Plasma 5.24)
Window decoration themes with rounded corners no longer suffer transparency and rotation-related related visual glitches when using a fractional scale factor like 125% or 150% (Julius Zint, Plasma 5.24)
Apps that update their window titles frequently no longer cause Plasma to consume excessive CPU resources or hang (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.24)
User Interface Improvements
In Dolphin, multi-line file/folder labels are now capped at 3 lines long by default, and when you hover over them you can see a tooltip that displays the full text (Leo Treloar, Dolphin 22.04):
In the Task Manager’s context menu, the “Start New Instance” context item has been renamed to “Open New Window” for clarity and no longer appears for apps marked as having a single main window or that already provide a “New Window” action of their own, and the “More Actions” item has been moved to the bottom and renamed to just “More” (Nicolas Fella and me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.24):
Discover now has an option to automatically reboot after an update is complete, which appears on the footer once the update process has begun (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)
Scroll behavior in QtQuick software has been improved in several ways, including making the touchpad speed the same as it is in QtWidgets scrollviews, especially in the Plasma Wayland session when using screen scaling (Noah Davis, Frameworks 5.90)
…And everything else
Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing.
How You Can Help
Have a look at https://community.kde.org/Get_Involved to discover ways to be part of a project that really matters. Each contributor makes a huge difference in KDE; you are not a number or a cog in a machine! You don’t have to already be a programmer, either. I wasn’t when I got started. Try it, you’ll like it! We don’t bite!
Finally, consider making a tax-deductible donation to the KDE e.V. foundation.
23 thoughts on “This week in KDE: Finally root file operations in Dolphin”
Please rectify dolphin copy paste bug. Every time I copy paste to external devices like USB . files show up as copied, but when I opened them its empty ( escpecially video files corrupted ) . Lost my family videos of 25 GB due to this bug. This issue been there over several years and its not interface bug, its functional bug so please.
No such issue presents. You have problems with mtp device or mounting.
You need to safely eject the usb drive before removing. Alternatively do `sync` command to finish file writing. This is linux behavior not dolphin.
Sir I have saftely ejected drive many time, this the not first time I am not copying the files. I have done same with other filemanagers in same distribution set up such as manjaro, popos(kpop), KDE neon , kubuntu over the years everytime I noticed this copy issue now and then. If you dosent belive I will recreate issue and upload video. Thanks for reply
I recently read somewhere that this is something that actually has been present a very long time, files claiming to have been copied when they in fact have not. Suddenly I realized that this messed up my whole music collection after a new KDE Neon install and copying 17k albums from an external usb harddrive, which in itself took forever.. Quite a bummer to realize not everything was copied and with no damn idea about what was not copied, and I don’t even trust the original files on the external drive anymore either. Have to copy them again to it from my windows computer. Resulted in a massive hysterical rage attack and wipe of KDE Neon and I will not use a linux computer for any of my music listening ever again. Now had I not had any backups.. hrrrrrr.. Hulk mad. Other than that, KDE is the right track. Happy new year.
I have to admit, this behaviour of files saying they have copied complete to external media when in fact they are not complete is retarded. I have to check by trying the eject action to see if it’s complete. This has bitten me before and is a terrible user experience.
This has happened to me too. All files apparently copied successfully to an external usb drive and unplugged using the correct remove option on the drive only to find some random files have 0 bytes when using the drive again
any plan to implement screencasting session restore in portal-kde (I think that’s what they cal the ability to save your preferences when the popup ask for permission)? As it is now, on wayland things like steam remote play are unusable because they require me to authorize it every time
Can you file a bug report about it and link it here?
Thanks so much for keeping us up to date. And a special thanks to to the contributes for fixing the advanced keyboard bug. This was the blocker for me keeping myself on X11.
2022 is going to be the year of KDE on the desktop 😉
Nate you could create a feature request, I don’t know how to do that 🙂
The request would be to add an option in Gwenview contest menu to set an image as a wallpaper, by right-clicking on an image.
Already requested at https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=170124.
In general you request features using https://bugs.kde.org. 🙂
Finally root operations in Dolphin. This has been crippling the application. I can now happily recommend it as the best file manager.
“In the Task Manager’s context menu, the “Start New Instance” context item has been renamed to “Open New Window” for clarity”
“Discover now has an option to automatically reboot after an update is complete, which appears on the footer once the update process has begun (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)”
Both are very good change/addition. Oh and Happy new year!
Thanks as always for the awesome updates. The pace of progress has been hard to keep up with and it’s awesome to see! Also, thank you to any other devs who happen to read this
You’re welcome!
Happy new year!
PolKit support in KIO is nice and we’ve been waiting for it since quite some time, but from looking at the discussion on the MR it seems that some developers have qualified doubts about code quality. As this feature concerns security, perhaps it would have been better to wait a bit longer and only merge when all devs have really agreed.
> Support will arrive in Frameworks 5.90 in a few weeks.
I think David Faure et al. have decided to revert the KIO PolKit commits for the 5.90 branch and postpone it to a future release, which makes sense from my POV. Maybe the blog post should be updated accordingly.
Looks like it, I’ll change that to 5.91.
“3rd-party window decoration themes with rounded corners no longer suffer transparency and rotation-related related visual glitches when using a fractional scale factor like 125% or 150% (Julius Zint, Plasma 5.24)”
This is an excellent fix. It isn’t really for “3rd party” though as it affected Breeze too and didn’t need a rounded corner for there to be a glitch either. Horrible glitches on Wayland at the top and bottom edges of windows are now gone!
Oops, fixed!
OpenSUSE has “open as root” in dolphin for a long time. Always though it was default from KDE.
My biggest issue however is not being able to upload remote/network files from Firefox.
The issue is reported but Mozilla isn’t doing anything about it and it really affects my work.
I understand it’s not a KDE problem but you have to search to understand what’s happening. But most users just blame Plasma…
All in all, it’s been a great year and root-dolphin is great
This is a thing that kio-fuse should solve, if you have it installed. If you don’t, you should!
