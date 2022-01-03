KDE roadmap for 2022

Another year, another roadmap! Last year’s was a smashing success, as we delivered on everything. So here’s what I think we can expect in 2022. As always, this is not an official planning document or a promise; it’s just me giving you a sneak peak of some things that are in progress or about to start, and that I think will be feasible to complete before the year’s end!
Merged “Formats and Languages” KCM
The Languages and Formats pages in System Settings have long been problematic because their scopes overlapped. Not for long! Han Young is working on merging them together into one new page that handles both, making it clear what applies when and making it harder or impossible to mess up your system by choosing incompatible settings. This is in progress and I expect it to be completed sometime in the first half of 2021.
Overhauled Breeze icons
KDE designer Ken Vermette is working on improving and modernizing Breeze icons! Colorful icons will be softened and rounded a bit, and visually updated to remove old ugly elements like the long shadows. Monochrome icons will eventually get attention too. All of them are expected to become more responsive to your system color scheme, and look better when doing so. Initial work for Places icons has already been submitted and is being reviewed. This work will soon start landing piece by piece, and you can read more about it on Ken’s blog.
Multi-monitor stuff finally works properly
We plan to focus quite a bit on resolving multimonitor issues this year, and some of that effort has already borne a bit of fruit so far. But there will be a much heavier focus in 2022!
Inertial touchpad scrolling in QtQuick software
A big improvement went in recently that will make this possible to do soon! It seems quite likely that we’ll finally have this sometime in 2022.
The Wayland session can completely replace the X11 session
This is a bit of a moonshot but I think it’s possible. The list of issues on our “Wayland Showstoppers” wiki page is quite low, and when new ones are added, they’re notably lower in severity than the ones that have already been fixed. And now that NVIDIA has added GBM support to their driver and KWin already supports it, I think life should really start to get better for NVIDIA users, who represent a large chunk of dissatisfied Plasma users and those still unable to use the Wayland session at all. Let’s call this a stretch goal, but I think it’s not impossible!
“15 minute bug” initiative
This year I’d like to start something I call the “15 minute bug” initiative–an effort to fix as many of the bugs as possible that are trivially encountered within a quarter hour of basic usage. These are the kinds of issues that form permanent negative opinions in people’s minds, and reinforce the perception that KDE software is buggy and unreliable.
So far I’m limiting it to Plasma and Plasma-aligned software (e.g. KWin, System Settings, Discover) to avoid getting overwhelmed by scope creep. But if it’s wildly popular and successful, I’d love to extend it to apps and frameworks as well! Check out the current list here. I’ll be writing about this in more detail soon!
So that’s the list! What do you think? Is there anything else you think we should focus on in 2022?
14 thoughts on “KDE roadmap for 2022”
That new icon looks good, I really like that combination with the color scheme from the second link to Ken’s Blog.
Other than that, is Baloo finally reliable? I’ve kept it disabled for a few months now, because it actually slows down things like start menu searching, messes with Dolphin’s Find, and messed with png file thumbnails once.
Lastly, I still kinda want to see alternate desktop layout’s represented by default, somehow. Better on-boarding would be nice too. And Discover is still isn’t as intuitive and good-looking as GNOME, appcenter/PopShop, or Pamac-GUI.
Personally, making it easier for users to immediately feel some sort of ‘ownership’ towards the KDE desktop would be great, and why I quite like Ubuntu Budgie’s new user experience.
I agree on the baloo-point. It is a mess. I have it disabled for quite a while and retry it once in a while. When enabled, my system is unstable.
I also don’t see much point in baloo. There is the excellent xapian https://xapian.org for indexing and searching, what does baloo provide that can’t be achieved with xapian?
> Inertial touchpad scrolling in QtQuick software
What about QtWidgets?
These are all well thought and useful actions !
Happy new year KDE 🙂
A great list. But I am not sure if the limit to Plasma is a good idea although I understand the reasons. Plasma is very well polished even though it is not perfect. So my main problems are outside this scope. My main issue is with Kmail & Korganizer. Very good apps with many features.But they got lost on the way. They lack the ease of Plasma and could use an improved usability and Kmail could be faster. I have replaced them with Thunderbird and retry them from time to time.
First, I would like to thank you for all the work and the weekly updates. I read them all, every week.
Personally, I miss regular updates via the Backports PPA, to the last LTS Kubuntu version.
These tasks are well-thought from my point of view. Although I don’t understand why inertial scrolling made it to the list, it’s more of little annoyance, I’d rather expected to see touchpad gestures.
Speaking of big goals I’d add this promising work made a couple of years ago on keyboard layouts and input methods to your list: https://phabricator.kde.org/D14796. Windows and Gnome handle this so perfectly right. But given the activity of the author I suspect this won’t get any traction this year too.
And a minor thing, which is right of “15 minute bug” topic, I think more weather sources should be added, popular and reliable ones, like accuweather, yandex, yr.no, maybe others. Current weather forecasts based on wetter.com and so on are just, I’m sorry, utter rubbish for every location outside — here goes a wild guess — the US and Western Europe.
Hello, why is there no news and Roadmap for Kde Plasma 6?
Do we understand correctly, Kde Plasma 6 will be released in early 2023 in February?
Please add the ability to block some individual blogs @planet.kde.org!
They look like spam/donate begging or yet another reddit thread (i.e. completely non-informative), I don’t want to read these!
NVIDIA on Wayland is not working until this is merged: https://invent.kde.org/qt/qt/qtwayla…ge_requests/24
LikeLike
https://invent.kde.org/qt/qt/qtwayland/-/merge_requests/24
Sorry, proper link to merge request above: https://invent.kde.org/qt/qt/qtwayland/-/merge_requests/24
