More about those zero-dot users

Yesterday’s article about KDE’s target users generated some interesting discussions about the zero-dot users. One of the most insightful comments I read was that nobody can really target zero-dot users because they operate based on memorization and habit, learning a series of cause-effect relationships: “I click/touch this picture/button, then something useful happens”–even with their smartphones! So even if GNOME and ElementaryOS might be simpler, that doesn’t really matter because it’s not much harder to memorize a random-seeming sequence of clicks or taps in a poor user interface than it is in a good one.
I think there’s a lot of truth to this perspective. We have all known zero-dot users who became quite proficient at specific tasks; maybe they learned how to to everything they needed in MS Office, Outlook, or even Photoshop.
The key detail is that these folks rely on the visual appearance and structure of the software remaining the same. When the software’s user interface changes–even for the better–they lose critical visual cues and reference points and they can’t find anything anymore.
On the desktop side, these people are the target audience for Long Term Support (LTS) distros, where the UI never changes for years at a time. This is exactly what they want because they prefer a bad yet unchanging UI to one that incrementally evolves to be better.
So I think if we want to reach these people, it will probably be done less by improving Plasma or KDE apps, but rather by being more attentive to our existing Plasma LTS offering and broadening it to encompass apps and frameworks as well. That way these other KDE products that are used alongside or underneath Plasma can benefit from more bugfixes without the UI changes of non-LTS upgrades. And we should increase the support period to 5 years or more. It’s 10 years for Red Hat Enterprise Linux! This is what’s needed to have a real LTS product and bring the zero-dot users into the fold.
However I’m not sure we have these resources right now. No KDE developer I know uses the Plasma LTS release. Working on old crappy code isn’t any fun. Backporting fixes is a thankless task. I think we would probably have to pay someone to be the full-time LTS developer-and-backporter if we wanted to have an LTS product worth of its name. It will most likely need to be on the back burner for a while. Hence, focusing on the one-or-more-dots users for the time being.
9 thoughts on “More about those zero-dot users”
Whether it’s 5 or 10 years, things change and then their world breaks down. Things should be treated at their root cause. Not sure if KDE can do that. Maybe changing the way you describe can treat the symptoms. I don’t believe Windows has an edge at that, except for it’s high usage percent and zero dot users reluctant to move to KDE because they learned the Windows way of treating the symptoms (aka Windows UI). KDE already resembles Windows close enough in default setting IMO but i’m a 3 star user.
You’re right that change is a constant, of course. But people differ widely in how much of it they can tolerate, and at what speed, and in which areas of their lives. People can be crotchety and conservative in one area of life but very open to change in another. I’ve known very open-minded people who loved novelty and new experiences who nonetheless are scared of computers and don’t want anything to change there.
This changes as we age, too. I’m only 34 but I already feel myself gravitating towards things that are comfortingly familiar. None of this Tickety-Tock nonsense! Where’s my Descent II CD-ROM? 😅
Maybe i have to say it that way – constant small change is better (IMO) than big one time change every 10 years.
I think this tiered “dot” system is interesting, but it is way to skewed towards the top (befitting a role playing game, of course). In reality, I can’t see how a UI would need to be different for a 3, 4, or 5 dot user- they all have the skills to have full access to the UI’s capabilities. There’s a world of difference between true zero dot users and a 1 dot or 2 dot, user though. Are they able to do nothing without direct instruction? Do they have a small set of simple routines memorized? Can they use a limited set of applications with some proficiency if not fluency? Do they know how to navigate the UI to find what they need, but don’t yet have memorized? Do they understand how to customize the UI to create an optimal workflow for themselves? Do they understand how the UI relates to the underlying OS? To it’s hardware?
Many years ago at a HMI (human-machine interaction) conference, I learned that for many (most?) users, the UI they were familiar with (no matter how awful) was preferable to any other (even much better) UI.
This explained at least part of the resistance of MS-DOS and MS-Windows users to even try using a Macintosh.
I think effort should go into educate “zero-dot” users so that eventually they turn into “one-dot” or “two-dot”, rather than “force” old UI or invest extra effort on LTS versions. World changes fast, and so do computers and software. Of course, I think this is something KDE developers alone cannot change in an easy way, but perhaps the community as a whole can have a huge impact. For example, by introducing KDE, Plasma and Free Software in schools, universities, workplaces… I’ve seen “zero-dot” and “one-dot” kids (just “using” phones and tablets) convert into “two-dot” users in a summer camp learning how to use (properly) a keyboard, understand directories (I’m amazed how some users just throw everything to a single folder), etc., etc.
My 2-cents on this is that maybe we should challenge the whole LTS concept as we moved to continuous approaches in other parts of IT.
Focus on continuous quality assurance and small incremental changes plus handling migrations to the next iteration seemlessly may bring greater benefits.
I feel even zero-dot users are able to handle slight incremental changes if they happen slowly one at a time. They will keep adjusting barely noticing it, but over the years they would be running on completely different systems.
No matter how well maintained and solid an LTS is, we are setting a model where, by design, there will be a moment of time with a traumatic change (no matter if it is 2, 5, 10 or 20 years).
Big fan of rolling distros for a long time 🙂
Hi Nate.
Lets try to look at it from the other way around. We have undergo around a decade of transition from GNOME 2 to 3 and development of elementary OS is of around the same age. Now tell me on how much simpler can they get and why aren’t most people praising the simplicity they now provide? Why is it extremely hard to find people that would say i can use GNOME 3 without extensions? In theory there is nothing wrong with simplicity. The devil is in the details. That is you have to get the simplicity right. Otherwise people will perceive it as lacking and will rather opt-in for complexity. Complexity that satisfies their basic needs and expectations. Not some other people vision of simplicity that doesn’t work for them. Stability, lowering resources consumption, sane aesthetics … The rest is solid.
Agreed on this too, a sharp observation. It’s about staying familiar and/or having the ability to adapt to that familiarity, not about reducing functionality or just keep making things “simpler” in hopes of reaching some kind of lowest common ground.
