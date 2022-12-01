Help KDE hire more people!

KDE’s 2022 year-end fundraiser is now live! Please go donate if you can. 🙂

It’s been several years since we did a fundraiser at the end of the year, and we’re going to be more on the ball about this going forward, given how much the KDE e.V. is expanding hiring. This year’s fundraiser sets the fairly modest goal of 20k €, which will help offset the cost of some of that hiring.

But of course… there’s no reason not to exceed the goal! The more money raised, the more contributors the KDE e.V. can hire directly, effecting the kind of professionalization needed to take KDE to the next level! We have big plans and we can’t do it without your help!

I know I’ve asked for a lot of donations recently, so if you’re feeling tapped out, this is a good time to go nudge your friends and family members who you’ve converted to KDE over the years! 😉 Help KDE challenge the big dogs and win!