This week in KDE: Dolphin Selection Mode

Today something very cool landed: Dolphin now has a dedicated “Selection Mode” you can optionally use to make the process of selecting items easier with a touchscreen or when using the default single-click setting! It even shows a toolbar of contextually-relevant actions you can perform on the selected items! When using a mouse and keyboard, you can quickly enter and exit it by pressing the spacebar, presssing-and-holding on an item in the view, or using an item in the menu. It’s completely optional, so if you like selecting files the old fashioned way, you don’t have to use it at all. Big thanks to Felix Ernst, who implemented this feature for Dolphin 22.12!

…But that’s not all! Read on for more goodies!

Other New Features

Elisa now has a Full Screen mode (me: Nate Graham, Elisa 22.12. Link):

You can now change the way the system formats addresses, names, and phone numbers (Akseli, Lahtinen, Plasma 5.26. Link):

When using a horizontal panel, Kickoff can now be configured to display text and/or remove the icon (Denys Madureira, Plasma 5.26. Link)

Kate now lets you customize the font that the document will be printed in, right there in the Print dialog (Christoph Cullmann, Frameworks 5.98. Link)

File thumbnailers are now capable of generating preview images for .arw RAW image files (Mirco Miranda, Frameworks 5.98. Link)

User Interface Improvements

Elisa’s “Artist” view now displays a grid of the artist’s albums, rather than a sea of nondescript identical icons (Stefan Vukanović, Elisa 22.12. Link):

When you enter shuffle mode in Elisa, the currently-playing song is now always the first one in the shuffled set of songs (Dmitry Kolesnikov, Elisa 22.12. Link)

When setting properties for KWin rules, the sheet containing the list of properties now stays open until explicitly dismissed (Ismael Asensio, Plasma 5.26. Link)

You can now launch executable files from file searches in Kicker, Kickoff, Overview etc; you’ll now see the standard “Open or execute?” dialog as you would expect (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.26. Link)

The “Get New [thing]” windows now support animated GIFs used as images, so for example, you can now preview the effects of the fancy “Burn My Windows” KWin effects that were added recently (Alexander Lohnau, Frameworks 5.98. Link)

Significant Bugfixes

(This is a curated list of e.g. HI and VHI priority bugs, Wayland showstoppers, major regressions, longstanding issues etc.)

The circular timeout indicator for Plasma notifications is now fully visible no matter what your screen DPI and scale factor (Eugene Popov, Plasma 5.24.7. Link)

Launchers other than Kickoff are once again capable of searching for files (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.25.5)

Touch scrolling once again works in Kickoff (Noah Davis, Plasma 5.25.5. Link)

Global shortcuts are now capable of launching apps that define command-line arguments in their .desktop files’ Exec= keys (Nicolas Fella, Frameworks 5.98. Link)

Kirigami-based apps and views that use the common FormLayout component will no longer sometimes randomly freeze with certain combinations of fonts, font sizes, window sizes, and content sizes (Connor Carney, Frameworks 5.98. Link)

Other bug-related information of interest:

51 15-minute Plasma bugs (up from 50 last week). Current list of bugs

22 Very high priority Plasma bugs (down from 25 last week). Current list of bugs

99 KDE bugs of all kinds fixed this week. Full list of bugs

Changes not in KDE that affect KDE

That Qt bug that causes vertical scrollbars to disappear in QtQuick-based apps has been fixed upstream, and we’ll soon be backporting it to our KDE Qt Patch Collection (Mitch Curtis, a Qt version coming to you soon. Link)

…And everything else

