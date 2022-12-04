Status of the 15-Minute Bug Initiative

It’s been almost a year since I announced the 15-Minute Bug Initiative for Plasma. In a nutshell, this initiative proposed to identify and prioritize fixing bugs you can find “within the first 15-minutes of using the system” that make Plasma look bad and feel fundamentally unstable and broken.
This initiative has been a huge success so far! We started out with 100 bugs, and 11 months later we’re down to 47! But it’s even better than that; more bugs were added to the list over time as new issues were discovered (or created as a result of regressions), so the fact that we’re at 47 today means that a lot more than 53 bugs have been fixed. How many more? Well, the total list of 15-minute bugs fixed stands at 95 today!
This means that in total, there have been 142 15-minute bugs, and we’ve fixed 95 of them, for a fix rate of 67%. That’s not too shabby!
There’s more to do, of course. The remaining 47 bugs are some of the more challenging ones, and many are quite egregiously bad. I expect the fix rate to slow as the list is reduced mostly to issues beyond the capabilities or time budgets of volunteers. That’s one of the reasons why the KDE e.V. is looking to hire a Software Platform Engineer; in addition to other responsibilities, the person we select will be working on some of these bugs. Hiring someone technically skilled enough to consistently fix these complex bugs won’t be cheap, and if you’d like to help KDE sustainably afford that cost, please consider donating to our end-of-year fundraiser! It really does help. Thanks for being awesome!
These are great stats!! Kudos to all in the community for the hard work!!
Is your search excluding VHI bugs? I tried editing the search and adding them, and now I see 54 bugs.
Great work!
Currently the most annoying problem I have with KDE Plasma is before I’m even in it.
SDDM needs some love on multi monitor setups but even with a single monitor it managed to freeze on Ubuntu Studio 22.04.
I’m not sure if this is still the case, the bug isn’t 100% reproducible, I haven’t encountered it for some days and hadn’t time to check on the bug reports (not sure if I subscribed).
Now that energy prices go up, a lot more logins will happen and the annoyance with SDDM will increase.
So my plea: Add SDDM bugs to the “15min Bug Initiative” as this is the first element in the KDE Plasma stack that the user encounters.
