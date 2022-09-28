Making it easier to submit bug reports

A persistent complaint KDE faces is that it’s too hard to submit bug reports. One obstacle was the giant scary list of products at https://bugs.kde.org/enter_bug.cgi. Well, no longer! This page is now organized into logical categories with user-friendly text, so it should be much easier to find the right place for your bug report if that’s your entry point. This has been rolled out already and is available immediately:

There are also other entry points; for example all KDE apps have a “Report a bug” menu item that will take you to the right place automatically. However two prominent ones did not: System Settings and Plasma. In System Settings, the menu item took you to the generic product, not the specific component for the page you’re on. And Plasma had no functionality like this at all.

That’s fixed now! As of Plasma 5.27, System Settings’ hamburger menu now has a “Report a Bug in Current Page” menu item that will take you to exactly the bug report URL for the page you’re on:

And in Plasma, plasmoids’ About pages now have a “Report a Bug” button that will likewise take you straight to the right place to report a bug on that specific plasmoid:

There’s more to do, of course:

Make the new “report a bug” category page in Bugzilla prettier with some better CSS

Also include along the user’s Plasma version and distro in the URL so that those fields on the web page can be pre-populated

Also implement this stuff for KWin effects and scripts, which an have their own Bugzilla components

Assistance with these follow-up tasks would be appreciated.

And regardless, now there is no excuse; go submit bug reports whenever you face a problem! 🙂