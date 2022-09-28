A persistent complaint KDE faces is that it’s too hard to submit bug reports. One obstacle was the giant scary list of products at https://bugs.kde.org/enter_bug.cgi. Well, no longer! This page is now organized into logical categories with user-friendly text, so it should be much easier to find the right place for your bug report if that’s your entry point. This has been rolled out already and is available immediately:
There are also other entry points; for example all KDE apps have a “Report a bug” menu item that will take you to the right place automatically. However two prominent ones did not: System Settings and Plasma. In System Settings, the menu item took you to the generic product, not the specific component for the page you’re on. And Plasma had no functionality like this at all.
That’s fixed now! As of Plasma 5.27, System Settings’ hamburger menu now has a “Report a Bug in Current Page” menu item that will take you to exactly the bug report URL for the page you’re on:
And in Plasma, plasmoids’ About pages now have a “Report a Bug” button that will likewise take you straight to the right place to report a bug on that specific plasmoid:
There’s more to do, of course:
- Make the new “report a bug” category page in Bugzilla prettier with some better CSS
- Also include along the user’s Plasma version and distro in the URL so that those fields on the web page can be pre-populated
- Also implement this stuff for KWin effects and scripts, which an have their own Bugzilla components
Assistance with these follow-up tasks would be appreciated.
And regardless, now there is no excuse; go submit bug reports whenever you face a problem! 🙂
3 thoughts on “Making it easier to submit bug reports”
Great news! Also will be good to improve an issue body text composer in Bugzilla, to allow some tags and styling – at least code blocks, bold/italic (maybe using MarkDown syntax?), and will be good to have inline images!
So great. Have been waiting for this a very long time.
really necessary to clean this up.
I still have the impression, that we could do more, especially in pages like ‘framework and libraries’ or ‘plasma’. Can we guide a person who does only work with plasma/kde to te right topic? How is he/she supposed to chose the proper entry?
Yes, there is a ‘i don’t know’ entry, but this shifts the work to the guys reading bugreports and do load them with sorting out what this topic should go into (not sure if this is that much welcome)
Moreover, the biggest obstacle for me would be feedback. Like, you add a bug report, and if this isn’t currently a hot topic, this means it can easily take weeks until you hear back from devs. (this is no complaint!!, i know how this works internally). But, for a typical user, the impression might be…. well, so they don’t care and why should i open another/new bug report then if this one gets neglected?
