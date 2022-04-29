This week in KDE: Porting everything to QtQuick

Well OK not literally everything. But… a lot of things! The KWin scripts KCM, Filelight, and DrKonqi. What does this mean? From a user perspective, mostly not much except for better visuals that align them better with modern KDE UI design. But it also means better-separated internals, more modern code, and easier hackability for the UI. The software’s lifespan increases and we get closer to everything using the same tech stack. It’s important stuff.
In addition, you should find lots of nice bugfixes and even a few new features!
15-Minute Bugs Resolved
Current number of bugs: 70, down from 73. 2 added, 2 found to be duplicates of other 15-minute bugs, and 3 resolved:
Certain monitors no longer constantly power-cycle in a loop when connected (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.24.5)
Everyone can once again change their Favorites in Kickoff and Kicker and have those changes persist after restarting Plasma or the computer (Méven Car, Plasma 5.24.5)
After installing a Flatpak app using Discover, there’s no longer still a misleading “Install” button there anyway (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24.5)
New Features
Skanpage now supports exporting searchable PDFs using optical character recognition! (Alexander Stippich, Skanpage 22.08):
Dolphin now lets you sort by file extension if you prefer that (Eugene Popov, Dolphin 22.08)
In the Plasma Wayland session, you can now change the resolution of your screen to resolutions beyond the officially supported ones, just like you can in the X11 session (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.25)
Bugfixes & Performance Improvements
Dolphin’s Terminal Panel no longer gets de-synced from the view itself (Felix Ernst, Dolphin 22.04.1)
Elisa’s “Load Playlist…” and “Save Playlist…” actions now work from the global menu (Firlaev-Hans Fiete, Elisa 22.04.1)
Text in Filelight’s tooltips is no longer clipped away at the ends (Harald Sitter, Filelight 22.08)
Plasma no longer sometimes randomly crashes when you have more than one app with multiple windows open and you interact with one of their Task Manager tooltips (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.24.5)
In the Plasma Wayland session, KWin no longer crashes when connected USB-C monitors wake up from their power-save states (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.24.5)
The Global Menu widget no longer shows menus that the app has marked as hidden, such as the “Tools” Menu in Kolourpaint (Kai Uwe Broulik, Plasma 5.24.5)
In the Plasma Wayland session, KWin no longer crashes when you close a laptop and re-open it when its internal screen is set to turn off when closed (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.25)
In the Plasma Wayland session, fixed another way that KWin could crash when you disconnect an external screen (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.25)
In an app using xdg-desktop-portals (e.g. sandboxed Flatpak and Snap apps), when you use a file dialog to access a file in a remote location that automatically gets mounted using
kio-fuse under the hood, the next time you open the file dialog again, it will open showing the original location, not its weird-looking
kio-fuse mountpoint (Harald Sitter, Plasma 5.25)
Closing a window that spawned a child “Get New [thing]” window now closes the child window too, rather than letting it keep living, and then the parent app either crashes or has an invisible window that can’t be shown again until you kill the app using System Monitor or a terminal window (Alexander Lohnau, Frameworks 5.94)
Apps like Konsole that allow you to set a custom color scheme for the whole window that overrides the system’s default color scheme are now substantially faster to launch (Nicolas Fella, Frameworks 5.94)
User Interface Improvements
The KWin Scripts KCM has been ported to QtQuick, modernizing its appearance and making future maintenance simpler (Alexander Lohnau, Plasma 5.25):
Filelight has been ported to QtQuick, modernizing its appearance and making future maintenance simpler (Harald Sitter, Filelight 22.08):
DrKonqi’s crash reporting wizard has been ported to QtQuick too! But honestly you should barely notice the difference (Harald Sitter, Plasma 5.25)
For apps using xdg-desktop-portals, the app chooser dialog now looks and behaves better (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.25):
For those of you who disliked the change to always skip minimized tasks when scrolling over the Task Manager to switch tasks, it’s now configurable (Abhijeet Viswa, Plasma 5.25)
…And everything else
This blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org, where you can find more news from other KDE contributors.
How You Can Help
If you’re a developer, check out our 15-Minute Bug Initiative. Working on these issues makes a big difference quickly!
Otherwise, have a look at https://community.kde.org/Get_Involved to discover ways to be part of a project that really matters. Each contributor makes a huge difference in KDE; you are not a number or a cog in a machine! You don’t have to already be a programmer, either. I wasn’t when I got started. Try it, you’ll like it! We don’t bite!
Finally, consider making a tax-deductible donation to the KDE e.V. foundation.
Thanks, Nate, for the once another overview.
> Closing a window that spawned a child “Get New [thing]” window now closes the child window too
Thanks, some hell things were happening until I realised I got that problem. Good to hear it gets fixed.
> Many things have been ported to QtQuick
Can somebody clarify why QWidgets was bad and how QtQuick simplifies maintenance? And then why all apps were developed on QWidget in the first place?
QWidgets are not bad, QtQuick is higher level which means a lot easier porting and maintaining. QWidgets dives you better and low-level control, but they prevent faster adaption to new implementation details.
QtWidget isn’t bad. But it’s older. QtQuick didn’t exist or wasn’t mature enough to use when the QtWidgets-based apps were written. QtQuick is newer and its ecosystem has only started to mature in the past few years to the point where we can use it for everything.
While it’s still less mature that QtWidgets, it was developed with the benefit of hindsight to avoid the mistakes of the older technology. In particular, QtQuick enforces a code separation between the logic and the presentation, which is extremely important for future maintainability. Also, the language that the UI is written in is much more developer-friendly. It’s easy to learn, easy to change, and enables a higher “development velocity.” All of these things means that QtQuick apps age better. They don’t become more difficult to understand and maintain as they grow and become very complex over time. We have seen that once a QtWidgets app gets to be a certain size, it often is so difficult to work on that casual contributors wander away, and the app can only be maintained by professionals. When all such people wrop working on an app for whatever reason, the app dies. This doesn’t suit most of KDE which is volunteer-based. The bar to continued existence needs to be lower or else we’ll end up with a tragic graveyard of mature but abandoned apps.
Finally, there is a benefit to all of our stuff using the same technology stack, rather than being aplit across multiple ones. It means we can implement something in one place and it bubbles down to everywhere, rather than having to do it
As someone who’s been experimenting with Qt Quick 2 on Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, I’m just left wondering how many behaviours you had to override to make those rewrites not feel like bad ports of mobile apps. Are they using Kirigami?
…and, if so, when will I start to see more information in my Google searches about how to use Kirigami with things like Python and Rust to easily target both Linux and Windows?
I learned of Craft, but I don’t really want to make my Python and Rust projects subservient to a meta-build tool, any more than I was willing to write C++ and CMake stuff for rust-qt-binding-generator rather than just using PyO3 to write a Rust backend for a PyQt/PySide QWidget app and then use maturin or setuptools-rust put the Python build tooling in charge.
In my little experience I found that gui development with QtQuick is way too slow compared with QWidget, maybe I use a lot QtCreator. If in QWidget era my gui development time was 10%, or less, of total programming, now it increased to an enormously 30-40% of dev time: just to place a label or sure it resizes correctly sometimes requires too much efforts. So I’m still using QWidgets for my GUIs…
And another amazing week, with the cherry on top:
Skanpage now supports exporting searchable PDFs using optical character recognition! (Alexander Stippich, Skanpage 22.08):
This one made my day! ❤
Hi Nate! Thanks again for your weekly Summary! A specific goal had my attention: https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=448398
Looking at the patch, the code is making use of Vsync, Hsync etc. As you probably know, in Wayland there is no possibility to set a custom resolution unless you want to edit the EDID. Setting a custom resolution is particularly comfortable to me because my monitor can run at 74 Hz instead of 60. Since KWin is internally dealing with resolution details, would it be acceptable to add a window where users can create a custom resolution entry?
Sounds like the monitor’s 74hz option should be autodetected so you don’t have to set up anything custom. Autodetcting the correct thing is almost always better than configurability, if it’s possible.
Nate, what will be ported to QtQuick in the sequence?
Is Dolphin on this portability list?
LikeLike
I don’t think there’s a formal list, but all pages in System Settings are going to be ported before Plasma 6.
I don’t know about Dolphin. However there is already a new QtQuick-based file manager from the Maui folks called Index. In addition, I’m aware of at least three KDE developers working on their own QtQuick-based file managers that are intending to eventually replace Dolphin. One of them seems to be quite far along: https://invent.kde.org/system/melon
Why does Melon use QBS? Hasn’t it been deprecated even by Qt upstream?
KDE 5.x should be long since DEAD. You still are adding NEW features at 5.25!! When are you clowns going to slap a FEATURE FREEZE on KDE 5?? The irony here is that the number #1 thing people keep asking to be added is a SIMPLE having Virtual Desktops that allow for DIFFERENT WALLPAPERS and DIFFERENT WIDGETS like we had back in KDE 4.6 up to 4.14 (where KDE 4.x was ended unlike KDE 5 which is now at 5.25 and moving ever higher) and STILL the SIMPLE thing of having VIRTUAL DESKTOPS with DIFFERENT WALLPAPERS and DIFFERENT WIDGETS still has not been answered. The best way to achieve that is via the totally CLUNKY “ACTIVITIES” that require users to jump through a whole lots of hoops to get to the same point that required a 1 click checkmark in a box, from there is was a matter of configuring KDE to the way the USER likes it. But we are now at KDE 5.25, and we still do not have what users want to which is the simple elegance of KDE 4 Virtual desktops not this misbegotten creature called “Activities”; we still DO NOT have a FEATURE FREEZE is place; and you are still crushing bugs that should have been stomped out by the end of KDE 5.15. Right NOW KDE should be the smoothest DE ever and it should INCLUDE VIRTUAL DESKTOPS that came out in KDE 4.x and was slick as snot by KDE 4.14, as well as “ACTIVITIES”. KDE 5 should have built in flexibility that is USER DEFINED, *NOT*DEVEL defined.
I suppose come this time next year KDE 5 will up to KDE 5.40 and you will still be stomping out bugs, that will have been introduced because there still will not be a FEATURE FREEZE in place and each NEW features introduces NEW BUGS! I now know what the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE will look like: a bunch of brain dead (? or more correctly BRAINLESS) programmers wearing cards around their necks that say, “KDE 5.x” The official slogan will read, “KDE 5. The Nightmare of the Living Dead; the DE that refuses to DIE; the gift that keeps on giving INDEFINITELY — just not what the USER wants”.
Hahahha did you forget to take your hormonal meds or something? Your ranting is pathetic. Don’t forget to dilate too
BREATHE!!!!!!! Or, God forbid, you could pop a vein and drop dead.
Skanpage has worked really well for me.
Thank you so much guys, you’re amazing! Have a great weekend!
Great news.
Regarding skanpage There is one thing that keeps me on skanlite: I am able to keep on scanning.
Eg: I open skanlite – select scan – it asks me to choose a name sequence – and from that on I just have to change page & press scan, change page & press scan… And so on .
It’s very very useful for scanning multiple separate documents.
Would be great to have something like that on skanpage…
Great work on the app chooser window!
Great updates as always! 3 (possibly) quick questions.
Is there a plan for Elisa to support adding remote locations to your library via kio-fuse? Even if you have already added the network folder in Dolphin, you pick the saved network location in Elisa, see the the smb://foo@some_address/audio/ location, hit okay, and nothing is added.
Is there a plan to make offline updates via Discover more efficient for those with encrypted installations (which ideally most people would be using)? Right now I always have to do a double boot/password, with the first to get to the ‘barely booted enough to install the updates’ stage, then another to boot the system after the update. This makes more sense for a kernel or glibc update, but if the updates are minor things, the 2nd reboot seems excessive. I’ve always used command line tools for updates, but it feels like Discover is getting close enough to usable for system updates so I’d love to see it get over the hump. And realistically I’d need it to be rock solid to put it on computers for family members (which I want to!).
Is any help needed to reproduce this and related issues: https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=353975 ? It happens to me multiple times per day on my desktop and has made Plasma basically unusable. This is on Fedora 35, triple monitors, X11, latest Nvidia drivers (from RPM Fusion). I also sometimes hit a similar but slightly different bug, where instead of the display being on but you can’t interact with it (e.g. right click), the monitor just disappears from the system and powers off. I’ve even had this problem survive a reboot. The center / main display just wasn’t recognized either when the system woke up, or I switched back to it on the KVM (fancy Iogear 4k60 displayport model). This happens for me in Tumbleweed also. I’d be happy to provide logs or whatever else is needed to help debug or even fund a bug bounty on it. It’s so bad that I actually installed Fedora Workstation and Pop!_OS on spare disks to play with. I love Plasma and it feels like home to me. It’s my favorite DE around, above all Linux options, Windows, or macOS. But I could see someone hitting this issue and swearing off KDE forever. It’s that maddening.
