This week in KDE: You wanted stability? Here’s some stability!

We’ve been super busy fixing all kinds of bugs this week:

Bugs for the 15-Minute Bug Initiative

Regressions in the Plasma 5.24 beta (which I have not mentioned here because they never got released, and there would be so many of them that it would make your head spin and your eyes would gloss over!)

General bugs not related to those

I think everyone should find something to like here! So let’s take a look:

15-Minute Bugs Resolved

Current number of bugs: 87, down from 99. Current list of bugs

A few were found to be already fixed recently and will be available in the next release, or caused by upstream or downstream issues (many of which are also already fixed in the next release). The following were fixed in KDE code this week:

In the Plasma X11 session, the System Settings Touchpad page now shows its two-finger click options properly (Arjen Hiemstra, Plasma 5.24)

In a Plasma Wayland session, KWallet now automatically unlocks as expected when this is configured properly (David Edmundson, Plasma 5.24)

When using pam_deny PAM module which causes you to get temporarily locked out after a certain number of wrong password attempts, the screen locker now communicates this to you instead of leaving you to wonder why your password isn’t being accepted (David Edmundson, Plasma 5.24)

Plasma Checkboxes and the tab bars once again react when tapped using a touchscreen (Arjen Hiemstra, Frameworks 5.91)

New Features

You can now access and manipulate the Plasma layouts assigned to other screens from a central location! This lets you move move desktops or panels between screens, or recover desktops or panels that are only visible on a screen that’s currently turned off. You can access it from the global Edit Mode toolbar. (Cyril Rossi and Marco Martin, Plasma 5.25):

Other Bugfixes & Performance Improvements

Flatpak KDE apps now respond instantly to systemwide changes for things like color schemes, icon themes, font sizes, and so on (Aleix Pol Gonzales, whenever version 21.08 of KDE’s Flatpak runtime that includes the change gets re-released)

In the Plasma Wayland session, fixed a variety of ways that KWin could crash when you hot-plug external screens (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.24)

In the Plasma Wayland session, KWin no longer crashes when you unplug an external screen specifically while using “switch to external monitor” mode (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.24)

In the Plasma Wayland session, fixed a semi-common way that Plasma could randomly crash (David Redondo, Plasma 5.24)

Discover no longer sometimes crashes while visiting the Installed page when certain Flatpak apps from certain Flatpak repos are installed (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)

Fixed one of the ways that Discover could just randomly crash while using it (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)

In the Plasma Wayland session, fixed a major performance regression that caused input lag and extreme CPU usage for some people (Vlad Zahorodnii, Plasma 5.24)

Editing clipboard items once again lets you edit the full text, not a clipped excerpt of it (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.24)

The Notifications applet’s popup is no longer unusably small when located on a Panel, rather than in the System Tray (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.24)

The System Tray popup on a bottom panel no longer suffers from a visual glitch in its header area when you click the Back button in an applet that has its own header (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.24)

Discover’s feature to show the package dependencies for distro-packaged apps once again works (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)

Discover now shows accurate installed sizes for app and Plasma add-ons (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)

Launching System Settings and/or visiting its User Feedback page no longer briefly makes Discover appear in the Task Manager and then disappear (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)

Discover no longer shows you a spurious error message when you cancel an update by declining to provide authentication (Ismael Asensio, Plasma 5.24)

Search results in KRunner and Kickoff and other places that have KRunner-powered search no longer visibly blink or flicker when you type more characters to refine the search results (Eduardo Cruz, Plasma 5.25

In the Plasma Wayland session, the Mouse Mark and Mouse Click effects now work with a stylus (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.25)

Slightly reduced the CPU and memory usage of all KDE software when fetching icons (Nicolas Fella, Frameworks 5.91)

A super important Qt patch has been backported to the Qt patch collection which makes the Plasma Wayland session massively more usable for people using NVIDIA graphics cards with the 495+ driver series (Elvis Lee and Adrien Faveraux, as soon as your distro updates their KDE patch collection)

Another important Qt patch has been backported to the Qt patch collection which makes Plasma not crash in the Wayland session when an external screen is turned off and on again (David Edmundson and Fabian Vogt, as soon as your distro updates their KDE patch collection)

User Interface Improvements

You can now scroll over Plasma tab bars to change tabs (Noah Davis, Qt 6.3, but it’s being backported to the KDE patch collection)

Dolphin’s list view highlights now take up the full row (Tom Lin, Dolphin 22.04):

Elisa’s search now normalizes non-Latin characters, so for example you can find “Björk” by searching for “Bjork” (Yerrey Dev, Elisa 21.12.2)

Dolphin’s icon view now reverses itself properly when the app is being using used in right-to-left mode (Jan Blackquill, Dolphin 22.04)

Discover no longer shows you a “Launch” button on pages for things that can’t be launched, like plugins and wallpapers (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)

The folder selection dialog that you see when a Flatpak app asks you to choose a folder now looks and works exactly the same as the dialog you get when a distro-packaged app does the same (Fabian Voft, Plasma 5.24)

Permission request dialogs for Flatpak apps now look a bit prettier and more KDE-like, and pre-select the only item in the list in cases where there is only one thing to choose (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.24):

The Clipboard applet got some keyboard fixes for when the search field is focused: the up and down arrow keys now navigate the list; pressing the delete key when search text is selected now deletes it, and when there is no search text selected, the delete key now does nothing rather then deleting the highlighted history item (Fushan Wen, Plasma 5.24 and 5.25)

When you unmount a disk that still has pending file transfer operations going on (due to the Linux kernel’s use of asynchronous file I/O), the Disks & Devices applet now shows you a more appropriate message (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.25):

Various apps and Plasma applets that have search fields which are focused by default no longer become focused by default when you’re in tablet mode, to prevent the virtual keyboard from immediately appearing and covering up the app the moment it launches (Arjen Hiemstra, Frameworks 5.91 and Plasma 5.25)

Task Manager badges now use the new highlight style (Jan Blackquill and me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.25):

Breeze-themed menu items in QtQuick-based apps now become bigger and more tappable when you’re in Tablet Mode (Me: Nate Graham, Frameworks 5.91):



NOTE FOR PEOPLE WHO HATE WHITESPACE: This is only in Tablet Mode! Only in Tablet Mode! Not in regular mode! You won’t ever have to see this density reduction! So don’t complain about it! 🙂

The desktop context menu now only shows the “Show Activity Switcher” item if you actually have more than one activity that could be switched to, making the menu a bit shorter by default and more relevant (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.25):

And yes, there is indeed a bit more fat we can trim here, which will be happening shortly

Kate, KDevelop, and other KTextEditor-based apps now automatically detect the whitespace style of files you open, so you’ll never again have the experience of opening a file that uses tabs instead of spaces and you hit the tab key and it inserts spaces and you only notice this later when you run git diff on your changes and see that you’ve ruined the whitespace (Waqar Ahmed, Frameworks 5.91)

The Toggle Comment feature in Kate and other KTextEditor-based apps now works properly when the line you’re trying to comment or uncomment also has any inline comments on it (Waqar Ahmed, Frameworks 5.91)

Comboboxes throughout QtQuick-based KDE apps (and their popups) are no longer often too short to fully fit the text of long items (Alexander Stippich, Frameworks 5.91)

…And everything else

