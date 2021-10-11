Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips recently did a long-form chat about the Steam Deck and Linux in general. A major complaint was that Linux is too hard to install, and this gets to the heart of why I believe pre-installing our software on devices like the Steam Deck is so important.
The truth is that Linus is right; a Linux-based OS is too hard to install. Only huge nerds can manage it or even have the courage to try in the first place, and it’s easy to be overwhelmed in the process. But let’s face it: this would be the case for Windows or macOS as well. Imagine if every computer was bought as an empty shell and the user needed to choose an operating system, research compatibility, flash a USB drive with the selected OS or buy a DVD or something, and then install it. You think grandma is gonna do that? I don’t think so. How about a busy professional? Forget it.
The only way this works is if the OS comes pre-installed on the physical hardware that people can buy. Then the overwhelming selection process and the technical fiddliness are gone, and people can just start using what they bought. …Like they can when they get a Steam Deck, which comes with Plasma. Or one of the other devices with Plasma pre-installed.
Pre-installation is the only way to grow Plasma out of the clubhouse of the uber-nerds like us. Which means we need to focus on the kinds of issues that are barriers to vendors wanting to ship their hardware with Plasma, or to regular people using the system normally.
This is what matters!
37 thoughts on “Why pre-installation is so important”
To hard to install? Sorry… don’t agree. Pick simple distro – ubuntu or something like this. Plug into usb and click next few times. 10 minutes later ur all set up. Hard is intalling gentoo, or LFS. less hard is isntalling arch. I know. I’ve done them all. And ive settled on arch. Proper mix of controll and ease of use. If you come to linux with pre-existing notions that is should work like windows then clearly linux isn’t going to fit you. Simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, but how do you know what a “simple distro” is? You do research. Say, what’s a distro in the first place? More research. Which distro supports your hardware? Turns out it’s largely (though not entirely) based on the newness of the kernel relative to the newness of your hardware, so now you need to learn about distro release policies and cycles. More research. How do you get the distro you chose onto the hardware? More research, new software, trial-and-error because there are 15 ways to make a bootable USB flash drive from an ISO file. You do have a couple of USB flash drives lying around, right? No? Better go buy one.
And so on. This stuff is easy for us because we’re nerds. It’s not easy for people outside our bubble. For them, this stuff is tedious, un-fun busywork that will keep them from experiencing the FOSS world to begin with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
> Ah, but how do you know what a “simple distro” is? You do research.
And this is one of the areas where linux community falls flat on the face. There are many distros that claim to be easy but arent, and projects like KDE and Gnome should at lest recommend some that they think it works out of the box pretty good. You might say it’s not KDEs job. But one might argue that if distro does shit job you look bad as a whole kde.
> How do you get the distro you chose onto the hardware
It’s not 2005 where you had do research cuz there were so many issues. Where you installed a distro that bricked your cdwriter the moment you installed it ( ill never forgive you for this mandrake!!) I remember those days. Today if you aren’t using something you pull out of your ass its almost sure it’s supported. Sure there are some outliers but there are usually there cuz company refuses to support it.
> Trial-and-error because there are 15 ways to make a bootable USB flash drive from an ISO file.
Tell me Nate how do you install windows? And don’t tell me it all comes preinstalled. Cuz it doesnt. There are still a mass of people who buy parts and build their own pcs. Is it easy for them to install windows but not linux? Are those people nerds?
> This stuff is easy for us because we’re nerds.
You don’t need to be nerd to install linux. You (as in kde) just need to make sure that using your software is simple enough and appealling. With steamdeck coming soon and exposure for linux that it creates maybe its time to focus a bit on gamers? Especially that steamdeck runs kde. Im still wondering if any of you applied to get one to make sure it runs smooth on it, and make sure any pappercuts are resolved. And for the love of God make sure that transition to wayland for nvidia folks doesnt look like it does now. With some gamers looking at linux during this transition experience might be shit.
LikeLike
About people who build their own computers, being unable to install Linux: they are nerdier than average, since they took on the challenge to build a PC. Most people are afraid to even swap out a hard drive (and many don’t even know, and never had to know, what a hard drive is), and overcoming that is already a step towards being a nerd. The DIY PC folks surely can install Linux, and Nate wasn’t talking about them, but people who just buy a PC and use it. Compared to those, the people who build their own PCs are nerds.
About KDE’s recommendations: they would need to be working actively with the distro maintainer to provide a smooth experience, in order to be in the position to recommend a distro. They kinda have their own distro, KDE Neon (and GNOME has Fedora), so there’s that. Also, if KDE were to be affiliated in any way wit, say, Manjaro or openSUSE, they would get a lot of poop flinged at them from the very vocal Arch and Ubuntu and Solus and Gentoo users who would feel left behind.
About Nvidia and Wayland: there are a lot of issues, but most of them are either Nvidia’s or Wayland’s fault, neither of which can KDE devs do anything about, so it is both pointless and rude to demand that KDE devs do something about it.
About KDE devs getting a Steam Deck: they didn’t need to apply, Valve sent them hardware, so they can optimize their software for it. KDE is, and has been for months now, working hard to make KDE as smooth as possible for the release date of the Steam Deck.
Hardware compatibility is still spotty at best, many things are plug-and-play, but there are still problems with certain network adapters, gaming peripherals in general, certain graphics cards, fingerprint readers and IR face scanners, and edge cases like what Linus from LTT has (he wired all his peripherals through an optical Thunderbolt link). This is also out of KDE’s scope, and nagging KDE devs about it is pointless.
LikeLike
> About KDE’s recommendations: they would need to be working actively with the distro maintainer to provide a smooth experience, in order to be in the position to recommend a distro.
No need to actively work with people to see something and recommend something. Neon is a different beast on its own. It’s a testbed for them. Why would anyone feel left behind just cuz someone from a specific project (ie kde) said that out of the box experience on the distro is good and they recommend it. Arch people ? why? i install arch and i get tty. Its a diy distro, same goes for gentoo and any similar.
>so it is both pointless and rude to demand that KDE devs do something about it.
Did i demand anything? Did you read between the lines something that wasn’t there? I’m not demanding anything. I’m asking for little attention knowing some people might come and see a mess. I know most of issues regarding nvidia is their own making. I’ve been using linux for 15 years…
>About KDE devs getting a Steam Deck: they didn’t need to apply, Valve sent them hardware, so they can optimize their software for it. KDE is, and has been for months now, working hard to make KDE as smooth as possible for the release date of the Steam Deck.
I asked since i didn’t know that they did. Never saw any info that they did. I’m glad Valve stepped up.
>Hardware compatibility is still spotty at best, many things are plug-and-play, but there are still problems with certain network adapters, gaming peripherals in general, certain graphics cards, fingerprint readers and IR face scanners, and edge cases like what Linus from LTT has (he wired all his peripherals through an optical Thunderbolt link)
And all those issues comes from the fact that manufacturers don’t support linux. It’s not the linux’ fault. It’s a chicken and the egg problem.
Linus decided to test for “new non-technical user experience” with his setup that is neither non-technical nor any new user ever would use. Its a fringe setup that only technical people would be able to setup and use. And that’s the whole problem. His assumptions are wrong. Luke however has typical setup and from what i’ve seen he had no major issues.
LikeLike
Find 10 random people on the street and tell them to install linux and share their experience. Not one of them will tell it was an easy task unless you had a bias in selection
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same for Windows.
LikeLike
Exactly, thats why i agree with Nate here
LikeLike
Exactly. Which is why most Windows users got the OS preinstalled on their computer. The ones who didn’t are those who built their own PCs from parts, who are significantly nerdier than average. Regular people don’t do that.
LikeLike
It’s as easy as driving a stick shift.
If you know how to drive a stick shift, it’s no big deal and you get these stick shift aficionados proclaiming how it’s the easiest thing in the world, and how they’ve driven everything under the sun..
But if you don’t know how to drive a stick shift, you’re not going to get the car off the driveway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
well 80% of europeans could figure it out, why muricans cant?
LikeLike
Mostly because we don’t need to since practically all cars sold in the USA are automatics, but this is getting a bit off topic. 🙂
LikeLike
He’s talking in normie terms. For a normie, installing ANY OS from scratch is hard. Just imagine a random non-IT person getting their hands on an empty Android-compatible device but you have no idea if a stock Android or LineageOS will work or not, and if it doesn’t, then you gotta inspect the hardware yourself and find out what drivers you’ll also need.
LikeLike
Flashing android is a hassle with all the boot restrictions manufacturers set up. Installing any os is simple thing my 8yo nephew was able to complete on his own… 8yo….
LikeLike
Sounds like quite the aspiring nerdling! Teach him well. But don’t make the mistake of thinking that he’s a normal person, because he’s not. He’s exceptionally bright and technically skilled for his age. He needs the kind of guidance that’s tailored for an exceptional person, not a normal person, because exceptional people face different challenges in life.
LikeLike
Tell me when a normal user buys a laptop, does he or she changes os? Why would they if the preinstalled operating system works for everyday usage? If you use an android phone (you should), probably it’s compatible with /e/ or lineage os rom. Did you install it just after you bought?
If users are given linux/KDE as preinstalled os, they’ll stick with it probably. Like android or chrome os. It’s linux but preinstalled.
LikeLike
Tell me do people buy laptops with specific os or do they hope they get what they want in a lottery? And ye i bought redmi note 4 3 years back and unlocked it the moment and currently im running pixel experience on it.
LikeLike
People generally use whatever OS came with the computer, which is exactly the point.
LikeLike
You are right. But me, and other people won’t buy a thing that they aren’t sure they are going to use. So this issue is mute. People will buy the things that they want to buy.
LikeLike
I agree. Average user can’t and won’t install their OS. It might be an easy task for us, tech-savvy nerds, but imagine an average user doing research about Linux, its distributions, downloading it, figuring out how to flash it to a flash drive, getting into the machine’s BIOS, choosing all the appropriate settings, and finally — installing it. How many people will bother to do this? Very few, I expect. Also, most people stick with the defaults as long as they’re not bothered enough to change them. This is partly why proprietary platforms like Windows and macOS dominate.
Then there’s the risk of data loss if they used the machine before. Most installation wizards warn about the data loss, but some people won’t read them. Or if they asked a friend for the help, they might assume that data has already been backed up. Once this happens, they’re going to blame this on Linux, probably.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In an ideal world every computer bought would come as an empty shell and the user would have the option to choose their operating system. Installing an OS, just like cooking rice, isn’t hard on its own, but you need to understand some basics, no professional help is truly required for both cases.
In reality, however, most computers already come with an OS pre-installed, therefore anything else below that bar is playing at a great disadvantage. And that’s why pre-installation is important, it is not because of the little or not so little difficulty of the process, is because there is a standard practice that should be met by every player in the market that doesn’t want to play at a disadvantage. Microsoft, Apple, and Google had set the entry bar to a height, GNU/Linux has to lower its own bar to at least that height if we want to attract the masses, the lower, the better though.
LikeLike
It’s easy to install, provided you are familiar with what a PC is. If you are a Joe Average installing Windows will be just as thorny, but in a different way. Pre-installation does matter for the second group of people, though, and there is more of them than the first.
LikeLike
Even if Plasma is pre-installed but is buggy and inconvenient to use, users will replace it with Windows.
LikeLike
I doubt it. Most of the people who curse and struggle with Windows just live with it and don’t install a Linux distro with Plasma.
LikeLike
Hell, most won’t even consider trying anything different, even after struggling often with Windows, even if you tell them that you will be there for them (you always are anyway).
Because to them, computers are some kind of slumbering monster that they really don’t want to mess with. Now I realize how Windows has done a reaaaaally fine job in the past decades with their pavlovian education, people have learnt not to poke, so the monster doesn’t wake up… O.O
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look, i take offense on this generalisation, not only makes people in general to be reeeelly dumb (yes i know there a many of those) but at the same time dismisess the big amount of work put into installers like the one ubuntu and mint use which even a tech iliterate can use to easily install a system in less than 15 min on a 15 year old PC/laptop.
The hand holding of those insatallers is 9/10, the only thing missing is some spooky pop up warning when selecting manual mode for the absolute “normies”.
You got gentoos, nix, your meme distro (arch) with no installer at all and those with daunting installers (fedora/opensuse), “normies” don’t go for those, they go for the buntus and manjaros which use literally “next next next” kind of installers.
Sure, having a pre install system beats even a one click buton install process, though, please don’t minimized and instult “normies” inteligence by fostering the “installing linux is hard” which at this point in time is one of the easiest if not the easiest step when moving to linux land.
LikeLike
Good installers are important, but think about how much work you need to do before you even get to the installer:
1. Know that installing Linux on your existing hardware is a thing you can do
2. Want to do so
3. Believe that doing so is within your capacity to achieve
4. Do a bunch of research and select a distro+desktop environment combination appropriate for your needs and hardware
5. Download an ISO for that distro and create a bootable install disk with it
6. Back up your existing user data onto a different disk
7. Get the install disk to boot on your hardware, which can be quite the challenge with uEFI and secure boot these days
Most people will never make it this far without significant handholding from a family or neighborhood nerd. If everyone you know is capable of doing these things without much trouble, you are quite privileged indeed to live in such a technically capable community. 🙂
LikeLike
Hopefully some day some big player will push for this, perhaps by also improving windows app compatibility a little bit like what Proton did for graphics but also for productivity apps.
LikeLike
I hate to admit this, but you are correct. I have a friend I’ve been trying to get on openSUSE Tumbleweed. His computer won’t detect his keyboard when he’s in the SUSE installation screens. That’s it – project dead right there. Beyond basic troubleshooting (try a different keyboard, etc), he’s not technically literate enough to be switching between legacy BIOS and UEFI, or making sure that he has USB support configured for the option he’s using, etc.
That, right there, is someeone that could be using Linux, but isn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
People like us forget about these kinds of snags because we easily overcame them. For everyone else, not so much.
LikeLike
Given recent Microsoft moves, I guess Linux will soon be coming pre-installed on 100% of PCs. In form of WSL lol. That’s how this problem will be solved 😉
LikeLike
I see another problem with Linux pre-installed. Why people buy a PC or laptop? Some don’t have any, but many users buy to upgrade. And here people would like to choose a newer and ‘probably’ better hardware, but wait… Kernel is not ready yet. Drivers are crap or not present at all. Just remember how much time it took to prepare an adequate amdgpu driver for those RX XXXXs. Even with Linus himself using AMD rig. I still recall my brother’s frustration about monitor connected to RX card randomly going standby while watching some YouTube video or doing some office work. This state of things is simply unacceptable for an average normie.
LikeLike
When the OS is preinstalled, the hardware vendor has a financial incentive to work out these kinds of problems ahead of time so that users don’t contact support or return the product in frustration. That might mean something as drastic as shipping with Intel or AMD GPUs rather than NVIDIA. But they could also work with GPU vendors to get driver problems fixed ahead of time, before the release. At least in theory, this is what they’re already doing for their Windows hardware.
LikeLike
Sorry, but hard disagree here. That Plasma is something used only by uber-nerds like us is *precisely* the point. We are never going to ‘educate’ the vast majority of computer users into aficionados like us, so the only other way to scale Plasma would be to abandon everything that makes Plasma what it is and turn it into just another Windows clone. This is not a problem from the perspective of making money, but I believe that for Plasma, the nerdy passion is at least as important as the bottom line. The more that passion gets diluted in the interest of mass appeal, the less appeal it will hold for people like us and eventually we’re likely just to see another project take over the torch.
LikeLike
You’re essentially voicing a fear that KDE as a meaning-providing subculture will die as it gains mass appeal, which isn’t an unreasonable fear because this does happen to many real-world subcultures. Last year I wrote a bit about the subject here: https://pointieststick.com/2020/12/29/how-kde-can-transcend-the-cycle-of-geeks-mops-and-sociopaths
LikeLike
NO WAY! I disagree 100% that it’s hard to install, on the contrary!
Just get the ISO, put it on a removable media e boot from there. The current installers are very simple to use and everything goes fast. And when the files are copied it’s ended, you don’t need to do anything more, everything is already working 99% of the time. This is different from Windows that still needs drivers post installation and comes with very little software.
I think what they mean is that there are too many options to chose, and for people unfamiliar they will not even understand what the options mean.
LikeLike
Here’s a challenge for you: Ask your mother or father to do this sometime. Watch silently as they try, and don’t offer any assistance. It might be an eye-opening experience.
Note: if your mother and father are both engineers or computer science professors, choose someone else. 🙂
LikeLike